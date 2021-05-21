We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Booz Allen (BAH) Appoints New Vice President & DEI Officer
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Jon G. Munoz as the company’s vice president and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) officer.
In his new role, Munoz will be working with leaders and teams across the firm aimed at enhancing Booz Allen’s DEI mission.
Previously, Munoz worked as a vice president of global diversity and inclusion at Hilton, where he monitored the company’s diversity and inclusion management practice focused on culture, talent, and marketplace initiatives. Prior to this, he held important DEI and multicultural marketing roles at Sprint, Nextel Communications, Bank One, and NationsBank.
Currently, he serves on the Chairman’s Advisory Council for the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino and as board chair for the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association. He is also a co-founder of the National Hispanic Corporate Council Corporate Executive Development Program, which is dedicated to advancing Hispanic managers to executive positions in corporations.
Considering Munoz’s more than 25 years of experience in DEI, multicultural marketing, community engagement and the human resources space, the latest appointment is expected to complement Booz Allen’s operations and strengthen its competitive position across a range of industries like hospitality, wireless communications and financial services.
Aimee George Leary, executive vice president at Booz Allen, stated, "Jon’s expertise will help us deliver innovative solutions that drive our ambitious DEI mission forward and increase our impact inside Booz Allen, with our clients, and across our communities."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Servicessector are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) , Charles River (CRAI - Free Report) and TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Charles River and TransUnion is pegged at 14%, 15.5% and 20.9%, respectively.
