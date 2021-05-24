Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL - Free Report) is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

