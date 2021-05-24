We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL - Free Report) is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.
Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
