Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HZO and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
MarineMax is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 32.69% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that HZO has returned about 46.33% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.20%. This means that MarineMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.50% this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HZO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.