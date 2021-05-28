Anaplan ( PLAN Quick Quote PLAN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. However, the figure was year over year. Revenues of $129.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% and improved 25% year over year. The top-line performance can primarily be attributed to healthy customer growth and strength of bookings from existing customers. The company’s partnerships with the likes of Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud and Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services also expanded its footprint. Quarterly Details
Zoom Video Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) is a stock worth considering in the broader technology sector. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Zoom is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 1.
Anaplan (PLAN) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y
Anaplan (PLAN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. However, the figure was year over year.
Revenues of $129.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% and improved 25% year over year.
The top-line performance can primarily be attributed to healthy customer growth and strength of bookings from existing customers. The company’s partnerships with the likes of Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud and Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services also expanded its footprint.
Quarterly Details
Subscription revenues (91.2% of total revenues) increased 26.1% year over year to $118.3 million.
Revenues from professional services (8.8% of total revenues) climbed 14.6% year over year to $11.5 million.
The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate (NRR) was 118%.
Notably, calculated billings in the fiscal first quarter were $127 million, up 32% year over year. Moreover, Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) increased 29% year over year to $832.3 million.
Anaplan is now serving 473 customers with more than $250K in annual recurring revenues, up 29% on a year-over-year basis. The company ended the quarter with more than 1700 customers.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.9%, down 80 basis points (bps) year over year. Subscription gross margin was 83.6%, down 130 bps year over year. Services gross margin was 7.9%, down 230 bps from the year-ago quarter.
General & administrative expenses climbed 11.2% year over year to $24.9 million, while sales and marketing expenses rose 23.4% to $88.5 million. Additionally, research and development expenses surged 39.8% year over year to $33.2 million.
Anaplan’s non-GAAP operating loss was $12.4 million compared with loss of $13.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Total cash and cash equivalents as of Apr 31, 2021, was $327.5 million compared with $321 million as of Jan 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP free cash was $7.6 million in the quarter.
Key Announcements
Anaplan announced that its CFO David H Morton Jr. will step down from his position once a successor is hired.
Moreover, Anaplan was recognized by TrustRadius as “2021 Top Rated Sales Performance Management Software.”
Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2022, Anaplan expects revenues between $133.5 million and $134.5 million. Services revenues are estimated to be $10.5-$11.5 million.
Further, the company expects non-GAAP operating margin between negative 14% and 15%.
Billings are anticipated between $138 million and $140 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 27-29%.
For fiscal 2022, Anaplan projects revenues to be $555-$560 million. Further, non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between negative 8% and 9%.
Additionally, the company expects to benefit from a widening customer base and the expansion into the automotive sector as a key industry.
Zacks Rank & a Key Pick
Anaplan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) is a stock worth considering in the broader technology sector.

Zoom is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 1.
Zoom is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 1.
