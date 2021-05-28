Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY - Free Report) operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 30 days.

NewAge, Inc. (NBEV - Free Report) develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) - free report >>

NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) - free report >>

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) - free report >>

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) - free report >>

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs consumer-discretionary gold medical