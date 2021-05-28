We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY - Free Report) operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 30 days.
NewAge, Inc. (NBEV - Free Report) develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
