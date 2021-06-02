We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strong Liquidity Aids JetBlue (JBLU) Amid Weak Revenues
We have recently updated a report on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) .
JetBlue’s strong liquidity position is impressive. The carrier's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2021 was 1.15 compared with 0.61 reading a year ago. Notably, JetBlue exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,358 million compared with $1,918 million at the end of 2020. Total debt at the end of the reported quarter was $5,082 million compared with $4,863 million at 2020 end.
Additionally, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) in 2020 declined 36% year over year, mainly owing to 65.9% plummet in expenses on aircraft fuel and related taxes. In first-quarter 2021, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) plunged 46.6% year over year, mainly due to 47% decline in aircraft fuel and related taxes.
Like other carriers, JetBlue is suffering from dismal passenger revenues due to coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand. Due to weak passenger revenues, the carrier posted loss for five successive quarters. The carrier anticipates second-quarter 2021 revenues to decline in the 30-35% range from second-quarter 2019 levels.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.
