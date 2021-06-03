Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AVXL broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

AVXL could be on the verge of another rally after moving 13% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AVXL's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AVXL for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today