Cowen Group (COWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cowen Group (COWN - Free Report) closed at $39.53, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 5.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COWN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 73.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the year-ago period.
COWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. COWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, COWN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.38, which means COWN is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.