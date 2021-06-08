Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN - Free Report) operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cango Inc. (CANG - Free Report) provides an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS - Free Report) is a gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

