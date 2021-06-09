We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Newtek (NEWT) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Newtek (NEWT - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $37.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 25.9% gain over the past four weeks.
Investor optimism stemming from steady rise in business confidence and robust domestic economic growth, rising in demand for personalized financing, drove Newtek stock up.
This provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -45.8%. Revenues are expected to be $21.83 million, down 53.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Newtek, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 37.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NEWT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).