In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Air Lease Corporation (AL) - free report >>
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) - free report >>
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Air Lease Corporation (AL) - free report >>
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) - free report >>
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Air Lease (AL) Delivers One A350-900 Airbus to World2Fly
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease to Spanish airline — World2Fly. It is the first of two new A350-900 jets to be delivered from Air Lease's order book with Airbus.
This modern and fuel efficient aircraft consists of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Matthew Stevens, assistant vice president of marketing at Air Lease, stated, “We are delighted to deliver our first of two new A350-900 aircraft to our new customer, World2Fly”.
Apart from this delivery to World2Fly, Air Lease recently announced the delivery of a new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Aeromexico. It is the first of four new Boeing 737-9s jets confirmed to be delivered to the Mexico-based carrier.
Both these deliveries are expected to boost Air Lease’s top-line numbers by augmenting lease revenues.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector includes Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>