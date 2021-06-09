We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY - Free Report) is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.
Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA - Free Report) provides online travel agency services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Tellurian Inc. (TELL - Free Report) develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.
