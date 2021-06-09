Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY - Free Report) is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA - Free Report) provides online travel agency services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL - Free Report) develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) - free report >>

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) - free report >>

Magellan Petroleum Corporation (TELL) - free report >>

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) - free report >>

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (PLSE) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet medical oil-energy transportation