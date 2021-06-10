We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Improves Q2 Revenue View on Enhanced Bookings
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) updated its guidance for the second quarter of 2021.
The airline continues to expect flown capacity to decline approximately 15% in the second quarter from the comparable period in 2019, per a SEC filing. With air-travel demand still lagging the pre-pandemic levels, the company plans to keep managing capacity on a rolling basis to align its network with demand.
With air-travel demand continually improving, especially on the leisure front, JetBlue has been witnessing improvement in bookings in recent weeks. Consequently, the carrier now anticipates revenues to decline 30-33% in the second quarter from the same period in 2019. This is narrower than the previously guided range of a decrease of 30-35%. The airline, however, gave a heads-up that it believes “demand and revenue recovery may be non-linear.”
JetBlue Airways Corporation Price
JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote
Additionally, due to an uptick in fuel prices, JetBlue now estimates total operating expenses to decrease approximately 7% in the second quarter from the comparable period in 2019. Previously, the Long Island City, NY-based carrier predicted the same to decline around 8%.
The company forecasts second-quarter EBITDA in the range of ($115 million) – ($165 million), compared with the past guidance in the band of ($100 million) – ($200 million).
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) , Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) . While Expeditors and Covenant Logistics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of C.H. Robinson, Expeditors and Covenant Logistics have rallied more than 20%, 59% and 66% in a year’s time, respectively.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>