New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN - Free Report) is a digital engagement company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP - Free Report) is a financial services holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

