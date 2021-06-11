We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN - Free Report) is a digital engagement company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Credicorp Ltd. (BAP - Free Report) is a financial services holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.
