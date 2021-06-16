Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN - Free Report) operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company that provides banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP - Free Report) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company that provides various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

