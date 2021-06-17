We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant (ALGT) May 2021 Traffic Up 172% From May 2020
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for the month of May as air-travel demand improved in the United States. With more and more Americans getting jabbed, the picture is rosier on a year-over-year basis.
Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) surged 172% from May 2020 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service increased 87.3% from May 2020 readings.
With the traffic surge outweighing capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in May expanded 21.4 points to 68.7% from the year-ago period. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried more passengers in May 2021, up 186.4% from the May 2020 levels.
Compared to May 2019 levels (pre-COVID), both traffic and capacity plunged 18.7% and 1.2%, respectively. Moreover, the load factor also tanked 14.9 points to 68.7% as decline in traffic was more than capacity contraction. For the total system, the airline carried 18.3% less passengers in May 2021 from May 2019 levels.
With oil prices shooting up, Allegiant is witnessing a rise in fuel cost per gallon. The metric, which was $1.90 in April, is estimated to have risen to $2.02 in May.
Besides, Allegiant expects its June loads to be in excess of 75% versus June 2019 levels with capacity increases of approximately 15%. Moreover, the carrier continues to expect its June-end quarters scheduled service revenue (excluding fixed fee and other revenue) to be down by 6-10%, from second-quarter 2019 levels.
