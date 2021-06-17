We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Envestnet Yodlee (ENV) Announces Collaboration With Snowflake
Envestnet | Yodlee (ENV - Free Report) yesterday announced its partnership with cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake through which the company will make its data analytics available on Snowflake Data Marketplace.
The partnership makes a wide range of Envestnet’s data analytics, including investment management and corporate planning insights, easily available to businesses. The move seems to be a part of Envestnet’s efforts to increase availability of its data analytics offerings, streamline the process of their purchase and easily integrate them into financial solutions.
Bill Parsons, group president of Data Analytics, Envestnet | Yodlee, said, "Our team is constantly striving to make integration of our data analytics easier for those who need insights quickly and accurately. Snowflake Data Marketplace allows us to bring our data analytics products and solutions to a key channel that is meeting the need for these types of important services."
Notably, Envestnet’s shares have gained 11.8% over the past three months compared with 8.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The industry has lost 1.8% in the said time frame.
Envestnet, Inc Price
Envestnet, Inc price | Envestnet, Inc Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector includes Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) and Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 14%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>