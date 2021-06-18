We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG - Free Report) provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.5% downward over the last 30 days.
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF - Free Report) researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.
TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA - Free Report) is a medical technology company that focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.
