New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a mineral resources company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
