We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed at $2,529.23, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GOOG is projected to report earnings of $19.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion, which would represent changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher. GOOG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, GOOG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.95.
It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.