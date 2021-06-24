We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $280.88, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion, up 75.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $9.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.2% and +65.45%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.27% lower. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.