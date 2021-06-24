We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH - Free Report) operates an online ordering technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.