Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH - Free Report) operates an online ordering technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - free report >>

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) - free report >>

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) - free report >>

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance medical retail