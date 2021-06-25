We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Global Ship Lease is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 29.35% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that GSL has returned about 76.70% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 6.75%. This means that Global Ship Lease is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, GSL belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 70.14% so far this year, so GSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
GSL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.