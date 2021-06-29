Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cango Inc. (CANG - Free Report) provides an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP - Free Report) is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) , through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

finance internet medical reit tech-stocks