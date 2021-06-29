We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cango Inc. (CANG - Free Report) provides an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP - Free Report) is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.
SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) , through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.