Image: Bigstock
Sony (SONY) Arm to Unveil New Image Sensor for Security Cameras
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, which is part of Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) , has announced the upcoming release of IMX585.
This is a 1/1.2-type 4K-resolution Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor image sensor specially designed for security cameras. It delivers almost eight times the range of a regular model in a single exposure.
The innovative product leverages Sony’s “STARVIS 2” technology, which delivers high sensitivity and high dynamic range using back-illuminated pixel technology for security cameras. It also increases the sensitivity in the near-infrared range by nearly 1.7 times compared to other models.
Focused on image sensors, Sony Semiconductor Solutions has created new markets through innovation. The company expects to see growth in areas such as automotive cameras, security cameras and factory automation.
The sensor enables high-quality image capture even in darker locations. When combined with AI, the product makes high-precision image recognition possible. This would be useful in making the society more secure. Sony also plans to launch IMX662, a 1/3-type 2K resolution image sensor.
Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company’s long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products and business activities.
Sony’s shares have gained 42.1% in the past year compared with 45.2% growth of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
