Shell Oil (RDS.A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A - Free Report) closed at $40.40, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 531.25%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.31 per share and revenue of $317.45 billion, which would represent changes of +247.58% and +73.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher. RDS.A currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RDS.A has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.
Investors should also note that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 2.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.