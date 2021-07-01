We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in AMMO, Inc. (POWW): Can Its 11.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
AMMO, Inc. (POWW - Free Report) shares rallied 11.4% in the last trading session to close at $9.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.3% gain over the past four weeks.
The company's shares have been rallying since it revealed its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 29. Notably, the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter sales improved 409% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share surged 167%. Such an impressive quarterly result must have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $41.3 million, up 327.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For AMMO, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on POWW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).