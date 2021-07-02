Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cango Inc. (CANG - Free Report) provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP - Free Report) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a development-stage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

