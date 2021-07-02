Back to top

LINDBLADEXPDTN (LIND) Moves 6.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $16.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions jumped owing to increased optimism over an accelerated recovery of the travel industry coupled with pent up demand and ramped up vaccination drive. The company's bookings trends for full year 2022 are 39% ahead of 2021. Also the company is observing new bookings for future travel — more than $92 million since the beginning of 2021.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $8.77 million, up 3349.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For LINDBLADEXPDTN, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

