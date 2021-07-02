Comcast (CMCSA) Offers QVC, HSN Streaming on Xfinity X1, Flex

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) recently launched home-shopping cable mainstays QVC and HSN owned by Qurate Retail Group ( QRTEA Quick Quote QRTEA - Free Report) on Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms as an interactive streaming app. At present, QVC and HSN reach 218 million houses globally through 14 TV networks and millions more through streaming, digital, mobile and social platforms. Comcast currently carries QVC and HSN as linear channels but the app offers additional features. The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available for streaming. In addition, the app service will provide access to a catalog of on-demand and original programming designed specifically for streaming, including Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone, One on Wine and Mally Makes It Better. While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, Comcast plans to make QVC and HSN’s streaming service shoppable by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience. Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus Comcast’s Growing Efforts to Win Flex, Xfinity X1 Customers
Comcast has been growing content and service availability on its Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. The addition of QVC and HSN’s streaming app is expected to benefit Comcast’s business by increasing consumer engagements.
QVC and HSN are expected to expand the app's availability on other platforms soon, which is expected to intensify competition for Comcast. The streaming app is currently available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG's Shop Time app, and Apple TV. Customers can shop with the QVC and HSN app from any of these platforms starting next year. Nonetheless, Comcast's subscription-based streaming service, Peacock's premium, ad-free tier, which costs $9.99 per month, is available for free to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's next-generation web-capable X1 platform offers a hybrid IP/QAM video gateway with an advanced user interface and the ability to port third-party apps that tie into a cloud-based infrastructure. X1 is a cloud-based TV guide, inclusive of recommended web videos and a new mobile application. Additionally, ViacomCBS ( VIAC Quick Quote VIAC - Free Report) owned CBS All Access video on-demand and live streaming service is available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms since late 2020. Moreover, Comcast is willing to give Internet-only users their first streaming box for free. Subscribers who want an additional box would pay $5 per month. In terms of hardware, the top-rated Roku ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) device is Premier+, priced at $44. It offers features such as 4K streaming, voice control and TV power and volume control. A quick comparison shows that the short version of Flex offers the same features as Roku but at no cost. While Roku is offering most of the streaming services plus its own Roku Channel, Flex is also following suite. Some of the most popular services available on Flex include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO.
Comcast (CMCSA) Offers QVC, HSN Streaming on Xfinity X1, Flex
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA - Free Report) recently launched home-shopping cable mainstays QVC and HSN owned by Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA - Free Report) on Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms as an interactive streaming app.
At present, QVC and HSN reach 218 million houses globally through 14 TV networks and millions more through streaming, digital, mobile and social platforms.
Comcast currently carries QVC and HSN as linear channels but the app offers additional features. The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available for streaming.
In addition, the app service will provide access to a catalog of on-demand and original programming designed specifically for streaming, including Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone, One on Wine and Mally Makes It Better.
While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, Comcast plans to make QVC and HSN’s streaming service shoppable by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience.
Comcast’s Growing Efforts to Win Flex, Xfinity X1 Customers
Comcast has been growing content and service availability on its Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. The addition of QVC and HSN’s streaming app is expected to benefit Comcast’s business by increasing consumer engagements.
QVC and HSN are expected to expand the app’s availability on other platforms soon, which is expected to intensify competition for Comcast. The streaming app is currently available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG’s Shop Time app, and Apple TV. Customers can shop with the QVC and HSN app from any of these platforms starting next year.
Nonetheless, Comcast’s subscription-based streaming service, Peacock’s premium, ad-free tier, which costs $9.99 per month, is available for free to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's next-generation web-capable X1 platform offers a hybrid IP/QAM video gateway with an advanced user interface and the ability to port third-party apps that tie into a cloud-based infrastructure. X1 is a cloud-based TV guide, inclusive of recommended web videos and a new mobile application.
Additionally, ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) owned CBS All Access video on-demand and live streaming service is available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms since late 2020.
Moreover, Comcast is willing to give Internet-only users their first streaming box for free. Subscribers who want an additional box would pay $5 per month.
In terms of hardware, the top-rated Roku (ROKU - Free Report) device is Premier+, priced at $44. It offers features such as 4K streaming, voice control and TV power and volume control. A quick comparison shows that the short version of Flex offers the same features as Roku but at no cost.
While Roku is offering most of the streaming services plus its own Roku Channel, Flex is also following suite. Some of the most popular services available on Flex include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>