Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BioNTech SE Sponsored is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1051 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 94.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BNTX has gained about 174.63% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.75%. This shows that BioNTech SE Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BNTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 479 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.79% so far this year, so BNTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on BNTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors