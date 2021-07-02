We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Nutrien (NTR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NTR and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Nutrien is one of 251 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 32.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, NTR has moved about 25.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 19.68% on average. As we can see, Nutrien is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.13% this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to NTR as it looks to continue its solid performance.