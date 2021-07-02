We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Visa (V) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Visa (V - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Visa is one of 242 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 1.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, V has gained about 6.90% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.76%. This means that Visa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, V is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.30% so far this year, so V is performing better in this area.
V will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.