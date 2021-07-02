Allogene (ALLO) Multiple Myeloma Candidate Gets Fast Track Tag

Back to top

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its drug ALLO-605 for treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

ALLO-605 is Allogene’s next-generation allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (“AlloCAR T”) investigational therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (“BCMA”) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and other BCMA-positive malignancies.

Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development, and speed up the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. ALLO-605’s fast track designation has been granted based on the drug’s potential to address unmet needs of patients who have failed other standard multiple myeloma therapies.

ALLO-605 incorporates Allogene’s proprietary TurboCAR technology, which allows for cytokine activation signaling to be engineered selectively into CAR T cells.

A phase I IGNITE dose escalation study for the drug was initiated in second-quarter 2021. The company is exploring three AlloCAR T anti-BCMA therapies to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Other than ALLO-605, Allogene is also evaluating ALLO-715 as a monotherapy and in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor for treating this rapidly progressing disease.

Both ALLO-605 and ALLO-715 utilize TALEN gene-editing technology developed and owned by Cellectis (CLLS - Free Report) . Allogene has an exclusive license to the technology, and the global development and commercial rights for allogeneic products directed at BCMA.

