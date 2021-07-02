Ambarella's (AMBA) CVflow Vision Processor to Power Arrival's EVs

Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA Quick Quote AMBA - Free Report) recently announced that its CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor has been adopted by global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer — Arrival ( ARVL Quick Quote ARVL - Free Report) — to build the environmental perception module for its vehicles. The module will help develop powerful autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features in the Arrival Bus and Van. Ambarella’s technology will help Arrival produce more affordable EVs and boost global mass adoption. Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella, said, “Arrival has the potential to transform urban mobility with its integrated transportation ecosystem that includes vehicles, digital tools and Microfactories. Our AI-based vision processing is enabling Arrival to meet the ever-increasing performance and functional safety requirements for autonomous vehicles.”
Designed for safety-critical applications, the Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor provides an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems, increasing the levels of autonomy.
Notably, Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions, based on its CVFlow architecture. The company released CVFlow software developed kits, supporting its CV2 and CV22 SoCs and attracting positive consumer feedback. In April, its CV25AQ CVflow AI vision processor was selected to power a camera-based, in-cabin sensing system developed by Great Wall Motors (GWM) for its WEY Mocha flagship SUV. Again, in March this year, the company's CVflow family of AI processors was adopted by driverless technology provider, Motional, for its driverless vehicles. In January, Ambarella launched its new 5 nm CV5 AI vision CVflow processor, which is capable of recording 8K video or four 4K video streams. Nearly all automakers are now in various stages of developing self-driving cars. This has been creating a huge demand for camera-based SoCs as well as computer vision technology. Notably, Ambarella already has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and possesses the expertise to enhance its computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for Automated Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) is a key driver. Design wins for automated parking systems are a positive. Ambarella expects the demand for security cameras with computer vision capability to continue to grow, giving it an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera and hence, boost the top line.
Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) and Digital Turbine, Inc. ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The long-term earnings growth rate for Silicon Motion and Digital Turbine is currently pegged at 8% and 50%, respectively.
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year. Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Ambarella's (AMBA) CVflow Vision Processor to Power Arrival's EVs
Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA - Free Report) recently announced that its CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor has been adopted by global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer — Arrival (ARVL - Free Report) — to build the environmental perception module for its vehicles.
The module will help develop powerful autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features in the Arrival Bus and Van. Ambarella’s technology will help Arrival produce more affordable EVs and boost global mass adoption.
Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella, said, “Arrival has the potential to transform urban mobility with its integrated transportation ecosystem that includes vehicles, digital tools and Microfactories. Our AI-based vision processing is enabling Arrival to meet the ever-increasing performance and functional safety requirements for autonomous vehicles.”
Designed for safety-critical applications, the Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor provides an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems, increasing the levels of autonomy.
Notably, Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions, based on its CVFlow architecture. The company released CVFlow software developed kits, supporting its CV2 and CV22 SoCs and attracting positive consumer feedback.
In April, its CV25AQ CVflow AI vision processor was selected to power a camera-based, in-cabin sensing system developed by Great Wall Motors (GWM) for its WEY Mocha flagship SUV.
Again, in March this year, the company’s CVflow family of AI processors was adopted by driverless technology provider, Motional, for its driverless vehicles.
In January, Ambarella launched its new 5 nm CV5 AI vision CVflow processor, which is capable of recording 8K video or four 4K video streams.
Nearly all automakers are now in various stages of developing self-driving cars. This has been creating a huge demand for camera-based SoCs as well as computer vision technology. Notably, Ambarella already has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and possesses the expertise to enhance its computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for Automated Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) is a key driver. Design wins for automated parking systems are a positive. Ambarella expects the demand for security cameras with computer vision capability to continue to grow, giving it an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera and hence, boost the top line.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Silicon Motion and Digital Turbine is currently pegged at 8% and 50%, respectively.
