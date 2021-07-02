We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER Partners With TotalEnergies to Drive Transition to EVs
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) has partnered with TotalEnergies to support its electric vehicle (“EV”) efforts in France. Through the partnership, TotalEnergies will aid the transition of Uber’s drivers to electric mobility, by helping in vehicle conversion and providing easier access to charge points.
This partnership is a step toward Uber’s commitment to reach 50% electric vehicles by 2025 in France. On a broader perspective, the company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a commitment to transform to a zero-emission platform entirely by 2040, after becoming fully electric across Europe and North America by 2030. Uber’s rival, Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) , has a goal of switching to EVs entirely by 2030. Lyft carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Under the agreement, Uber drivers will be issued a TotalEnergies card, which would give them access to charge points located throughout the EV charging networks. By the end of 2021, drivers will have access to 20,000 charge points in France and more than 75,000 by 2025. Additionally, drivers will have the opportunity to be a part of TotalEnergies’ loyalty program, Club, which offers a wide range of services, such as, roadside assistance for electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.
While the partnership is initially aimed at focusing on Uber’s EV efforts in France, it might extend to other European countries later.
