Lam Research (LRCX) Reveals Goals to Bolster Climate Pledge
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) has revealed its carbon neutrality and net-zero emission commitments in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report to bolster its climate strategy.
The company has pledged to reach carbon net-zero emissions by 2050. It has also committed to becoming 100% operational on renewable energy by 2030.
Notably, the latest move is likely to benefit the company in today’s world, where the demand for lowering the hazardous environmental impacts of business operations is increasing at a fast pace.
Further, switching to the use of clean and renewable energy is expected to help Lam Research gain investor optimism.
Carbon Neutrality Gaining Steam
With the latest move, Lam Research peps up the carbon neutrality game for other tech companies like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Microsoft, Apple and Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) , which are also taking initiatives to adopt alternative energy sources to lower overall carbon emissions and cut energy bills substantially.
Amazon aims to reach net-zero carbonemissionsby 2040. Further, the company revealed that it could reach 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the schedule.
Then again, Analog Devices recently pledged to reach carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions by 2030 and 2050, respectively. Moreover, it intends to shift its overall operations to100% renewable energy by 2025. Further, it is gearing up to address emissions across the full value chain by 2030.
Meanwhile, Google’s aggressive three-fold strategy — which includes energy efficiency, renewable energy procurement and carbon offsets — is a testament to its commitment to carbon neutrality.
Further, Microsoft is gathering steam to become carbon negative by 2030.
Additionally, Apple — whose global corporate operations are already carbon neutral —recently committed to becoming 100% carbon neutral across the entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.
Bottom Line
The latest move of Lam Research is in sync with its strong efforts to bolster its presence in the semiconductor industry bydeepening itsfocus on maximizing the sustainability impacts of its technologies and solutions.
We believe that the company’s strengthening endeavors will continue to shape its trajectory in the intensifying carbon neutrality game.Its robust environmental measure across its operations remains noteworthy.
Moreover, the company is proceeding well toward its 2025 sustainable operation goals, which include minimizing scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared to the 2019 baseline,performing waste audits at factory sites, saving 17 million gallons of water in water-stressed areas and attaining 12 million kWh in energy savings. This remains a major positive.
