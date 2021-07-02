We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed at $2,527.37, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOOG to post earnings of $15.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the prior-year quarter.
GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher. GOOG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GOOG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.42, so we one might conclude that GOOG is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.