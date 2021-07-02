We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.79, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 14.45% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MOS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MOS is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 336.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 40% from the year-ago period.
MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +270.59% and +28.72%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MOS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means MOS is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.