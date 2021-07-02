We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $235.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 22.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 716.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 billion, up 6458.05% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.71 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion, which would represent changes of +1360.71% and +2121.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MRNA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.25.
Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.