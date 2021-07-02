We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed at $76.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 32.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.
TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. TTD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 120.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.42, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
