Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed at $160.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 7.92% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
WSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $7.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.99% and +12.69%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.07% higher. WSM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note WSM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.81, so we one might conclude that WSM is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, WSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.