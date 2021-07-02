We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $66.56, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.33 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.
BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.84% and +8.18%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. BMY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.25.
Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.