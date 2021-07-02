We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $71.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 11.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 14, 2021. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 418%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.72 billion, down 10.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $71.27 billion, which would represent changes of +87.7% and -4.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% lower. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.