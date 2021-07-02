We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evercore (EVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Evercore (EVR - Free Report) closed at $142.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
EVR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EVR to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the year-ago period.
EVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EVR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, EVR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.