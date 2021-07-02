We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $201.86, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NXPI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NXPI to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 215.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.57 billion, up 41.54% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $10.55 billion, which would represent changes of +22.55% and +22.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXPI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NXPI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.43, which means NXPI is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.