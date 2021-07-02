We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $135.24, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 1.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.79% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.22 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note PG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.72, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.51 at yesterday's closing price.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.