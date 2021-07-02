We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $272.31, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.26 billion, up 75.88% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $9.72 billion, which would represent changes of +48.2% and +65.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% lower. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.