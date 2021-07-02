We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Snap (SNAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.66, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 8.52% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
SNAP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $838.21 million, up 84.56% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +483.33% and +55.77%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, SNAP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 301.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.