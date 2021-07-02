We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $175.48, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.01% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
TM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TM to post earnings of $3.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 225.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.37 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.58 per share and revenue of $282.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.61% and +9.86%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, TM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.55.
It is also worth noting that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.